Mobvoi teases first Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 Wear OS smartwatch

Mobvoi has teased a new TicWatch Pro model which looks set to be the first Wear OS smartwatch powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chip.

The Chinese electronics company, which has been a rare spark of life in a moribund Wear OS smartwatch scene in recent years, has issued a teaser image showing what appears to be a new TicWatch Pro wearable.

As you can see, the image comes accompanied by the line: “Arrival of the Epic Front Runner”.

Moboi reveals that this new mystery device will arrive “in the coming months”. More excitingly, it’s likely to be the first to pack Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 chip.

“The next-gen TicWatch will include the latest version, the Snapdragon W5+ platform, offering enhanced battery life on a single charge, which will make it the most powerful smartwatch in the series to date,” says Mobvoi (via 9to5Google). “In addition, the Snapdragon W5+ platform’s powerful applications processor and ultralow power co-processor will enable Mobvoi to deliver a smartwatch with ultra-fast performance and connectivity.”

The Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 was only announced on Tuesday. It promises to supply a 50% battery life boost over the outgoing Snapdragon 4100+ from a 30% smaller and thinner package. These gains are thanks to a move from a 12nm production standard to a much smaller 4nm alternative.

As part of its announcement, Qualcomm confirmed that Oppo would be releasing the first Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1-powered smartwatch, the Oppo Watch 3. However, it will be Mobvoi that launches the first Wear OS device running the chip, which is what we’re really interested in here.