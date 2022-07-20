 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Qualcomm to announce Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip early

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Qualcomm has announced that it will unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will power the Android flagship phones of 2023, much earlier than usual.

The American chip maker announced on its website that the next Snapdragon Summit (Qualcomm’s annual showcase event) would take place from November 15 to November 17. The event typically takes place in December.

This could have very real repercussions for the smartphone release schedule. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi stole a march on its rivals by releasing its Xiaomi 12 flagship in China on December 31, 2020.

An earlier launch for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could prompt more manufacturers to release their flagship phones earlier. At the very least, we’ll be keeping an eye on the Xiaomi 13 for a potential early December release.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit 2022 will be taking place in Hawaii this year, as usual.

As for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (it’s a fair assumption that’s what it’ll be called), it’s expected to be a 4nm chip manufactured by TSMC. We’ve heard it said that the chip will switch things up with an unusual 1+2+2+3 core arrangement. That’s four types of CPU core rather than the usual three.

Qualcomm recently announced another new Snapdragon chip, and potentially an even more consequential one. The Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and W5 Plus Gen 1 are the company’s long awaited new wearable processors, bringing a much more efficient 4nm production process for a 50 percent boost to battery life.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
Fresh Xiaomi 12 Ultra renders offer us our best look yet

Fresh Xiaomi 12 Ultra renders offer us our best look yet

Jon Mundy 1 month ago
Xiaomi 12 Review

Xiaomi 12 Review

Tom Morgan 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.