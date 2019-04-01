Surface Book 2 just got a much needed stealth update

Microsoft has pushed out a cheeky little update for the Surface Book 2 base model, with the 13.5-inch Surface Book 2 getting an 8th Gen quad-core i5 processor.

You’ll still be able to get hold of the original, dual-core, 7th gen CPU edition, but it’s going to undergo a bit of a price cut. UK prices aren’t clear and is doesn’t seem like this stealth upgrade has taken here in the UK, but it’ll cost you $1,499 in the US. UK prices will likely be roughly equivalent because, y’know, brexit.

Related: Best VPN 2019



We’ve been hearing a bit of buzz over an upgrade for the device over the last few months, although it’s not clear if this is that upgrade, seeing as it’s just a boost to the CPU. However, it’s a meaty performance increase that should serve as a good reason to buy in, even midway through the device’s lifespan.



We’d have to run benchmarks to see exactly how big of an increase you’ll get, and it’s unlikely we’ll get one of these upgrades from Microsoft, considering how quietly they’ve pushed out the update, but adding two extra cores to the mix should help substantially.



Related: Best PC Games



There’s a Microsoft event in New York in a couple of weeks, where we’ll find out about some new Surface items, but it’s not entirely sure what they’ll be showing off. It’s expected to see the release details, price and final hardware announced for the Surface Hub 2,but we’ll be keeping a beady eye on it in case of secret Surface Book announcements.



Got a Surface Book 2? Is this going to convince you to pick one up? Let us know on Twitter, we’re at @TrustedReviews