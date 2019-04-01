Microsoft made a new Shazam Xbox – and you can win two of them

DC comic fan with a penchant for gaming? Then you’ll be pleased to hear Microsoft’s just unveiled a swish new limited edition Shazam Xbox One X.

The new Xbox One X has a custom design inspired by the new Shazam movie, which tells the story of Billy Batson and his early years as magic superhero Captain Marvel – which is surprisingly owned by DC Comics, not Marvel.

Sadly you won’t be able to buy the new console. If you want to get your mitts on it you’ll have to enter Microsoft’s catchily named Xbox Game Pass Super Hero Challenge.

The competition is reportedly inspired by Captain Marvel’s (Shazam’s) powered and will force you to prove you have “the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury”.

Specifically you’ll have to complete achievements in Forza Horizon 4, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Rocket League and Sea of Thieves and post proof alongside a quick message detailing what your best friend’s super power would be using the the #SHAZAMXbox hashtag on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. From there you’ll be entered into a prize drawer which the winner will be picked from on April 9.

If your name’s lucky enough to be randomly selected then you’ll win not one, but two Shazam themed Xboxes. Microsoft says the second is for you to “share with a friend”. Personally we’d rather shill it on eBay but each to their own.

The Xboxes aren’t the only price on offer. Runners up will be able to win a Shazam Tote bag and a 12 month digital code for Xbox Game Pass for them and their “best friend”.

The Shazam Xbox isn’t the first themed console from Microsoft. The company made custom themed consoles for everything from Halo to Gears of War and Sea of Thieves in the past. The new consoles have identical hardware to the regular Xbox One X, the only thing different is the aesthetics.

Excited about the magic of 4K console gaming with a Shazam twist? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews