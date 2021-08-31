Microsoft Outlook will prevent you from sending rude emails in September

Microsoft is developing a new Outlook feature that will help with the tone and context of your emails.

If you thought Microsoft changing the default Office font was hot news, wait til you get a load of this. In a feature that looks to be not a million miles away from the plug-in service provided by Grammarly, Microsoft is working on a way for Outlook to help shape the tone of your emails.

Once activated (it’ll be off by default), this new element of Microsoft’s Editor tools will analyse your email in real-time, then use data supplied by its AI models to offer suggestions regarding the tone of the text.

This Microsoft Outlook tone detection system will factor in potentially sensitive geopolitical references, matters of inclusiveness, formality, and vocabulary.

In simple language, Microsoft Outlook will soon be able to clean up your scruffily informal, culturally oblivious witterings and make them fit for a modern professional environment.

Microsoft’s Outlook team actually added this intelligent tone detector feature to its roadmap a couple of weeks ago, but the real exciting news here is that the feature is set to roll out to the company’s business users some time in September.

As pointed out by Onmsft, despite such close scrutiny of your personal correspondence, Microsoft won’t actually store any of your message content on its servers. Those cack-handed first drafts should remain between you and our future AI overlords.