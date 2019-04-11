Microsoft OneNote could be getting a dark mode – and it looks super swish

Microsoft OneNote is getting a super swish dark mode makeover, according to a fresh batch of reports.

An early test version of the new dark mode was first spotted by eagle eyed writers at Italian blog Aggiornamenti Lumia in February . But according to The Verge Microsoft VP of OneNote, Laura Butler, has since confirmed the dark mode will be getting a full consumer release and will feature a“majorly” improved navigation system as well as new colouring.

Further details about the mode, including when it will be rolled out to the public and how to activate it, haven’t been revealed. It’s also unclear if the update will just be for the Windows 10 app. Personally we’d also like to see it arrive on the Android and iOS OneNote apps as well.

From what we’ve seen it looks much cooler than the regular light version. The main UI changes to have a black background and white text, that looks outright awesome, and could be a great option if you regularly end up working in the dark.

Microsoft hadn’t responded to Trusted Reviews request for more information about OneNote’s new dark mode at the time of publishing.

OneNote is one of many services to get a dark mode makeover. Microsoft also working on dark modes for its Outlook email service. Facebook rolled out a dark mode for its Messenger service earlier this year.

OneNote is a useful notation app that works in a similar way to Google Sheets. It lets you quickly scribble notes/sketches, make graphs, design pages and record audio files before saving them in the cloud. It also has advanced collaboration features that make it a great choice for remote professionals or students that regularly work on team projects.

