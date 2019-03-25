Facebook Messenger Dark Mode − How to enable it on Android and iOS right now

Facebook Messenger dark mode has finally arrived − but it’s currently hidden. The social media firm announced that dark mode was on its way to Messenger all the way back in May 2018 and, almost a year on, it’s finally here. However, you have to enable it.

To access Facebook Messenger dark mode on the latest versions of Messenger for iOS and Android, you have to send the crescent moon emoji (🌙) to one of your Facebook friends in a Messenger chat.

A load of crescent moon emoji will then cascade down your screen and a popup message will appear at the top of the chat, reading: “You Found Dark Mode! Be one of the first to try the new dark Messenger background.”

The popup prompts you to dive into the Facebook Messenger settings menu, where you’ll see a dark mode toggle.

As you’d expect, dark mode switches Facebook Messenger’s colour theme from white and blue to a far more eye-friendly black and grey − ideal for when you’re messaging people in bed at night. It’s a feature that users have been crying out for some time.

“One of the most highly anticipated features from the launch of Messenger 4, dark mode is a sleek new look that goes easy on the eyes by switching the background from white to black,” Bridget Pujals, Facebook Messenger’s product manager, wrote in a blog post in early March.

“Messenger’s dark mode provides lower brightness while maintaining contrast and vibrancy. Dark mode cuts down the glare from your phone for use in low light situations, so you can use the Messenger features you love no matter when or where you are.”

Facebook Messenger Dark Mode − Desktop

It isn’t clear when dark mode will come to the desktop, but Facebook has called its emoji unlock promo a “limited-time only experience”, and that Facebook Messenger dark mode “will be fully rolled out in settings in the coming weeks”.

It appears that dark mode will arrive as part of a wider Facebook Messenger redesign. The social media firm seems determined to simplify the app, which has become bloated and not especially nice to use over recent years.

This has seen the popularity of Messenger Lite − a pared-down version of Messenger − rise pretty spectacularly. When the full redesign drops, the Messenger home screen will look much cleaner, with conversations and friends given pride of place.

What do you think of Facebook Messenger dark mode?