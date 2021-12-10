Microsoft has renamed Xbox Game Pass for PC players

Microsoft has announced that it’s ditching the ‘Xbox Game Pass for PC’ name, and swapping it out for the slightly less confusing: ‘PC Game Pass’.

Microsoft revealed the change on its official PC Game Pass Twitter account on the same night as the Game Awards 2021 event.

The company also announced that it would be adjusting its logo to fit the rebrand. Though, as the account notes, the logo has only changed a bit.

Instead of showing “for PC” in a small box beside Xbox Game Pass, the image has now been shortened to “PC Game Pass”. The company has also opted to keep the Xbox logo above the new name, making it clear the service is still the same Xbox Game Pass subscribers know and love.

The Twitter handle hasn’t been updated at this point, though it seems the @PCGamePass username is already taken, which, ironically enough, could create its own confusion for gamers looking to follow the account in the future.

PC Game Pass is Microsoft’s subscription-based service for PC games. For £7.99 a month, PC gamers are able to access over 100 titles, including those made by Bethesda and EA, as well as a number of same-day releases from Xbox Game Studios, such as Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and Psychonauts 2.

Alongside the name change, the PC Game Pass Twitter account also confirmed multiple upcoming games that will be available from day one of their retrospective launches. You check them out below:

Total War: Warhammer III

Redfall

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Atomic Heart

Slime Rancher 2

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Starfield

Pupperazzi

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Replaced

Somerville

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Scorn

Sniper Elite 5

Pigeon Simulator

Trek to Yomi

Unannounced game coming from Hugecalf Studios

There will of course likely be plenty of more games coming to PC Game Pass in 2022, so make sure to keep an eye on Trusted Reviews for all of the latest updates.