Microsoft boss may have revealed an Xbox cloud streaming device

Microsoft’s rumoured Xbox game streaming hardware may have been casually leaked by the company’s gaming boss Phil Spencer.

The streaming device, which would allow gamers to stream Xbox gamers over the cloud, has seemingly appeared on a shelf in his office, as spotted by The Verge.

Spencer hasn’t confirmed or denied it the master device is the streamer, codenamed Keynote, but it does seem quite likely. It looks like a miniature Xbox Series S and a streaming device, rather than a plug in HDMI stick like the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Spencer was posting about the 25th anniversary of Fallout, which is now under Microsoft’s control following its blockbuster purchase of Bethesda last year. But there on the shelf above Vault Boy and various other pieces of gaming paraphernalia was the mystery box, and followers were quick to jump on it. You can see it there in the centre of the top shelf.

Microsoft is yet to officially announce the streaming hardware, which would allow Game Pass subscribers to access their library wherever they roam, provided the title is available within Xbox in the Cloud.

However, in May this year, reports emerged claiming Microsoft planned to launch the device which would be available within the next 12 months as part of the company’s Xbox Everywhere initiative, that aims to liberate console gamers from needing a full-on console.

As I wrote in an opinion piece after the reports broke, an Xbox streaming device will help to level the playing field for gamers who cannot afford to splash out for a brand new Xbox.

“Effectively, Microsoft’s Xbox Everywhere initiative would level the playing field for the haves and have nots. With Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft has the chance to take console gaming, well, post-console.”

“If Microsoft can bundle this device up for, say, about £80, with a controller and a month of Game Pass Ultimate included, it would be a wonderful alternate option,” I wrote. “When doubled-up with the web apps already available for iPhone and iPad and the Xbox app for Android, the proposition just gets better.”

Perhaps the reality is coming sooner than anyone thought? It doesn’t seem like Phil Spencer is particularly trying to hide it either. The man is way too measured for this to be an accident.