Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X: Should you upgrade to next-gen?

With new Xbox Series X specs finally out in the open, we can start to answer a key question from Xbox One X owners: ‘is it worth upgrading to a next-generation console?’. We’ve compared both machines, looking at their game line-ups, specs and more. Here’s our full guide to help you decide whether to upgrade to the next-gen or not…

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X – Release dates

The Xbox One X is already available, having launched in November 2017, but if you want to get your hands on an Xbox Series X you’ll have to wait a little longer.

Microsoft has said the next-gen console is coming “Holiday 2020” with major titles such as Halo Infinite and Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga. It’s worth noting that the 4K console is getting cheaper and cheaper these days, so gamers on a budget might feel more tempting to jump on one in the coming months.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X – System specs

A whole load of new details regarding the specs of the Series X just landed. This has put a lot of pressure on the competition, Sony’s PS5, to follow suit, but so far Microsoft has been far more forthcoming in terms of offering information on the next-gen console.

While we can take a look at the specs on paper, it’s hard to say how these two will compare until we get our hands on the Xbox Series X, but for now, here are the numbers.

The recently released Xbox Series X specs list is as follows:

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size 360.45 mm2

Process 7nm Enhanced

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320mb bus

Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O throughput 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)

Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

By comparison, the Xbox One X has:

6 teraflops of GPU power

8-core, 2.3GHz processor

12GB of GDDR5 RAM @ 6.8GHz – 326 GB/s bandwidth

1TB storage

4K gaming and reasonably consistent 60fps frame-rate, dependent on individual games.

So the Series X has a lot more ‘flops, but since Microsoft’s announcement there has been a lot of debate around exactly how much those teraflops will help. Again, this is a question that we will need to get our hands on the console to answer. More consistent frame-rates and the addition of ray tracing will both be big wins for console gamers though.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X – Do they support VR?

The Xbox One X does not support VR – it’s consistently not been a priority area for Microsoft consoles.

This trend is continuing into the next-gen too, as the Xbox Series X won’t have VR either. Outspoken Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, controversially argued that “no one is asking for VR”.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X – Are they backwards compatible?

Yes, both consoles have a fairly comprehensive backwards compatibility set-up. This will, of course, be more impactful for the Series X. It will offer a better visual experience when playing games from previous generations, but the One X can itself play games from the Xbox 360 and the original Xbox.

Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, recently announced that the Series X would be able to play titles from every previous Xbox console. Equally, the ‘smart delivery’ system will mean gamers only have to buy a title on one platform for it to be playable on others.

Spencer said: “We’re making the commitment to use Smart Delivery on all our exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles, including Halo Infinite, ensuring you only have to purchase a title once in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console [you] choose to play on. This technology is available for all developers and publishers, and they can choose to use it for titles that will be released on Xbox One first and come to the Xbox Series X later.”

Xbox Series X games – What to expect and how does the catalogue compare to the current-gen?

The next-gen games catalogue coming to the Xbox Series X is, as of yet, largely unknown. However, we do know that we have Halo Infinite and Hellblade: Senua’s Saga to look forward to.

For now, check out a list of confirmed and rumoured launch games below:

Halo Infinite

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Fable 4

Forza Motorsport 8

Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok

FIFA 21

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5

However, the Series X is going to be fully backwards compatible, as we’ve already discussed. This opens up a huge variety of game’s you’ll be able to play from launch.

The Xbox One X, similarly, has its games catalogue expanded by its backwards compatibility. It’s a feature we love and it gives gamers the chance to dive back into old titles for some nostalgic gaming.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X prices – How much do they cost?

The price-point of the Series X is unconfirmed at the time of writing. This is one detail we are eagerly awaiting, as pricing will be a key battleground in the coming war between the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

With prices dropping ahead of next-gen releases, you can now pick up an Xbox One X for around £250. Pre-owned consoles are available for even less.

