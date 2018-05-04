Mic Check: iPhone 7 users report microphone fail following iOS 11.3 update

Apple has reportedly acknowledged an issue with the microphone on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus handsets for users running iOS 11.3.

The problem, which causes owners of affected models to be unheard during phone calls or FaceTime sessions, was acknowledged in an internal document sent out to Apple Authorized Service Providers this week.

Obtained by MacRumors, the document explains how affected users may see a greyed-out speaker button on the in-call screen.

Strangely, the issue only seems to be causing problems for users who’ve upgraded to iOS 11.3. This suggests a software problem that’s going on to affect the iPhone hardware, but it can’t be confirmed at this stage.

The issue has been reported through several online platforms since the iOS 11.3 update became available.

Posters on the Apple Support forums and Reddit have complained over the last few months, while iPhone have taken to Twitter to register the issue.

The document advises Apple technicians to disconnect any audio accessories or Bluetooth connections before running tests. If the problem persists following diagnostics, Apple is instructing service providers to provide free repairs, even for devices that are out of warranty.

Thankfully, the problem doesn’t appear to be troubling too many iPhone users at this point. An Apple source told AppleInsider it was an “extremely rare problem, with a need for repair being rarer still.”

Despite the emergence of the document, Apple is yet to publicly acknowledge the issue.

Has your microphone been affected by the iOS 11.3 update? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.