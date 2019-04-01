Meizu could have a phone that’s faster than the Galaxy S10 in the works

A benchmark purporting to be from the Meizu 16 has popped up on Antutu, and if it’s to be believed it’ll be a beast of a smartphone that matches, if not beats key rivals, including the Galaxy S10‘s, performance.

The benchmark score appeared on Antutu on April 1 and was quickly spotted by eagle-eyed reporters at GSMArena.

Details were light, but the posting suggested the Meizu 16 will run on Android 9, feature a Snapdragon 855 CPU, Adreno 640 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Other specs included 128GB of storage and a 2232 x 1080 resolution display.

These specs put it on a par with the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is one of Trusted Reviews’ mid-range phones of choice and one of an elite comradery of handsets to achieve our hallowed 5/5 score.

The listed 357975 score also isn’t to be sniffed at and puts it on a par with the Xiaomi Mi 9, which scored 362134 running the same test when we reviewed it.

Synthetic benchmark scores never tell the whole story of a phones performance, but they are a good indicator of its potential. This makes the mysterious, and unconfirmed Meizu 16 on a paper an absolute beast and on a par with the Galaxy S10 Plus and iPhone XS, which both scored lower on Antutu during testing.

Given Meizu’s tendency to competitively price its handsets this could make the Meizu 16 a great value for money handset when/if it launches. Though without further information and real world testing we can’t confirm this.

The £400-£600 price point is becoming an increasingly competitive segment of the phone market. The mid-range market has traditionally been dominated by OnePlus. The OnePlus 6T cost £499 when it first launched and remains one of Trusted Reviews recommended mid-range phones. The company is expected to launch its next generation OnePlus 7 in the very near future.

