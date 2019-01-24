The buttonless, portless Meizu Zero takes minimalism to the extreme

Meizu has taken minimalism to the extreme with the new Meizu Zero, a smartphone that features no headphone jack, no ports and no physical buttons. Oh, and there’s no speaker grill and no SIM card slot either. Controversial.

Smooth almost − but not quite − all over, the Meizu Zero is, as you’d expect, a very slick looking thing indeed. According to Meizu, “Perfect can not have holes.”

Even by that dubious rule, the Meizu Zero isn’t actually perfect − there are a pair of microphone pinholes on the bottom edge of the handset. There are also very obvious seams around the rear camera, as you can see in the image below.

Meizu is yet to release a full specs sheet, but it says the Zero is available in either black or white colour schemes, has a 7.8mm-thick ceramic unibody, is IP68-rated, and offers 18W wireless (naturally) charging.

There’s a fingerprint scanner embedded under the handset’s notchless (but certainly not chinless or foreheadless) 5.99-inch OLED display, and what Meizu calls “virtual side pressure buttons” on the phone’s edges.

Meizu rather vaguely says its “mSound 2.0” technology means the screen also functions as the Zero’s speaker, but there’s not a huge amount of detail about how this actually works.

And, as you’d expect from a phone without a SIM card slot, Meizu says the Zero supports eSIM technology.

Unfortunately, the Meizu Zero currently has no price or release date, but Meizu says it could go up for sale in the future. With MWC 2019 just around the corner, we’ve got our fingers crossed that we’ll hear more at the show.

Are you taken with the Meizu Zero, or do you think it takes things too far?