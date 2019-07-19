Marvel’s Spider-Man is now the best selling superhero game of all time

Marvel’s Spider-Man, the PS4-exclusive game that stars you as the titular webhead, has attracted significant praise and attention in the year since it launched, but now a video game analyst Mat Piscatella has pointed out Spider-Man’s biggest achievement: it’s now the best selling superhero game of all time.

This may not sound like too much of an achievement when you consider some of the absolutely shocking superhero games that have appeared over the years, however it actually means that Marvel’s Spider-Man has outsold every game in Rocksteady’s Arkham franchise, the most successful superhero games ever made in terms of sales.

Until now, that is.

Related: Best PlayStation 4 Games

Mat Piscatella posted up these details ahead of the superhero panels at San Diego ComicCon (SDCC) 2019. While the numbers are embargoed, and we can’t write about ’em, Piscatella shows that Marvel’s Spider-Man has outside every other superhero game out there.

It’s not all that surprising when you consider the company he has there: the list is dominated byBatman and Spider-Man titles, and while you could argue that Batman isn’t the star of the show in Injustice and Injustice 2, he’s certainly still there to get or take a kicking, depending on your whims.

I enjoyed Marvel’s Spider-Man. In my review, I said: “Marvel’s Spider-Man has a surprising amount to say for itself and continues Sony’s run of best-in-show first party exclusives. Comic book fans will fall in love with Insomniac’s loving rendition of the webhead’s Manhattan, but fans expecting the next God of War might find themselves a little disappointed.

“Still, there’s a lot to enjoy here. It’s uncomplicated fun, and it should deliver fun evenings defeating Spidey’s Rogue’s Gallery, exploring the city or even just pelting around at high speed hoovering up collectibles.”

It seems i’m not the only one that got a kick out of it.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More