Mark Zuckerberg takes a swipe at Apple iMessage

Mark Zuckerberg has criticised Apple and its iMessage messaging system.

Fresh from taking a pop at Apple’s approach to hardware pricing, Meta and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has turned to Apple’s controversial messaging system.

Taking to Instagram (another part of the Meta family), Zuckerberg posted a picture of a WhatsApp ad highlighting the current conflict between Apple and Google over messaging standards.

The Meta man’s argument is that “WhatsApp is far more private and secure than iMessage”, thanks to the provision of end-to-end encryption that works across Apple iPhone and Google Android phones. Google’s adoption of RCS, and Apple’s infamous non-support of that standard, means that regular messaging between the platforms is not so secure.

Zuckerberg also points out that WhatsApp has adopted one-tap disappearing messages and end-to-end encrypted backups, neither of which Apple and its iMessage service support.

With this fresh assault on Apple’s messaging service, Meta and WhatsApp are essentially teaming up with Google, which has been imploring and cajoling Apple to ‘fix texting‘ for some time now. It even dragged Drake into the mix back in June.

Apple, for its part, is having none of it. Last month Apple CEO flippantly dismissed a complaint of the quality of cross-platform messaging by telling the questioner to “Buy your mom an iPhone“. Cook’s view is that he isn’t hearing much pressure from Apple users to “put a lot of energy in on that at this point”.

More recently, Apple cheekily took credit for Google’s own efforts to ‘fix messaging’. It’s all getting a little unseemly, isn’t it?