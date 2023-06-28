Major iCloud price hike hits UK users

Apple is raising the price of its iCloud storage plans in the UK, with the respective tariffs going up by around a quarter.

The increases affect users who are subscribed to iCloud+ plans with 50GB, 200GB and 2TB of online storage for photos, documents and more.

Prior to the changes, prices sat at £0.79/£2.49/£6.99 respectively, per month. Now Apple is pushing them up to £0.99/£2.99/£8.99, which is an average of 22% overall

As well as the storage, iCloud+ subscribers (meaning anyone who pays for iCloud beyond the 5GB of free storage Apple gives every Apple ID account holder) to get access to other features like Private Relay and HomeKit Series Video access.

It also includes the Hide My Email feature, which means you don’t have to give your actual email addresses to companies. The random, unique addresses will forward any mail to your personal inbox.

Prices are remaining the same in Apple’s United States homeland for the time being. However, 9to5Mac reports the prices have gone up in Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Turkey, and the UAE.

While the prices of hardware goods are increasing due to components, supply chain and shipping costs. Consumers can empathise that with somewhat, even though Apple remains one of the most profitable companies on Earth.

However, they’re likely to have a less favourable opinion of increasing the prices of the cloud storage options which are largely powered by renewable energy and are not necessarily costing Apple and more money to provide.

The only thing to suggest is ensuring you make the most of the subscription by sharing the plans with up to give other family members. If you’re not using your 2 TB, you may wish to downgrade to the 200GB plan for now.