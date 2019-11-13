Apple has finally debuted the new 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 – a redesign of the 15-inch model for 2019. However, the MacBook Pro 13 is still available and you have some key things to consider if you are torn between the two.

Rumours have been rife about a MacBook Pro 16 for some time but it has finally landed. The MacBook Pro 16 has taken some of the most disliked features on previous 15-inch design and attempted to bring some disillusioned customers back.

While the 16-inch model offers a newer take on the MacBook Pro formula, the MacBook Pro 13 is still around and provides a much more compact experience. Let’s see how they stack up.

MacBook Pro 16 vs MacBook Pro 13 – Price

The pricing of the MacBook Pro 16 and MacBook Pro 13 differs greatly – and with good reason.

The MacBook Pro 13 starts out at £1299 while its larger sibling’s pricing begins at £2399. If cost is a big consideration then you’ll undoubtedly be looking towards the 13-inch.

Even the top-spec MacBook Pro 13 only comes in at £1999 and its specifications far from matching the MacBook Pro 16. With that in mind…

MacBook Pro 16 vs MacBook Pro 13 – Specs

There is a significant disparity between the specs of the MacBook Pro 16 and MacBook Pro 13. The 16-inch model comfortably comes out on top, making it the go-to option if you are primarily concerned with horsepower.

The base model of the MacBook Pro 13 comes with a 1.4GHz Quad-Core 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 13-inch model’s display has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 with a 227 PPI and gets up to 500 nits of brightness.

Meanwhile the base model of the MacBook Pro 16 blows it out of the water. The MacBook Pro 16 has a 2.6GHz 6-core 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, dedicated AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The new 16-inch display has a resolution of 3072 x 1920 display – also getting up to 500 nits.

Even the top-spec of the MacBook Pro 13 can’t compete with the new MacBook Pro 16. There really is no competition between these two models when it comes to their internals but that doesn’t mean the MacBook Pro 13 isn’t a capable laptop – this is far from the case.

MacBook Pro 16 vs MacBook Pro 13 – Keyboard

While the differentiation in specs can be put down to the pricing difference between these two models, every MacBook Pro (including the MacBook Pro 13) over the last few years has featured the controversial butterfly keyboard.

The butterfly keyboard drew ire from many, from its everyday performance to individual issues cropping up.

Apple is finally looking to fix this with the new scissor-switch keys on the MacBook Pro 16. We are yet to test out the new keyboard yet so can’t say for sure that it’s an improvement.

Here’s what Apple says about the new Magic keyboard:

“The 16-inch MacBook Pro features a new Magic Keyboard with refined scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm of key travel and a stable key feel, as well as an Apple-designed rubber dome that stores more potential energy for a responsive key press.

