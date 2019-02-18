Apple’s upcoming refreshes of its MacBook Pro line-up may see a larger 16-inch version, alongside 13-inch models with extra memory, hit shelves later this year.

The rumour comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, serial Apple tipster who has correctly called it on a number of occasions – no 32GB jet black iPhone 7S, the iPhone XS having a 6.5-inch OLED, the MacBook Air 2018 refresh – who issued a series of new Apple predictions, including ones for new iPhones and wireless AirPod 2 headphones.

According to a copy of the report obtained by MacRumors, Ming-Chi said that we can expect to see new high-end MacBook Pros with bigger screens measuring either 16- or 16.5-inches, and an “all new design”, suggesting that this could be more than just a simple refresh.

Few other details have been teased, though, like the bigger 15.6-inch MacBook Pros, which feature bigger, faster processors and dedicated graphics, versus the smaller CPUs and integrated graphics-only options of the 13-inch counterparts (pictured, above), we would assume that these devices would be more powerful.

Elsewhere, the report talks of there being a version of the current 13-inch MacBook Pros with 32GB of RAM. Currently, you can pick up a 2018 MacBook Pro with a 13-inch screen, with either 8GB or 16GB of 2133MHz DDR3 memory. There’s apparently no word from the report if the product refresh would see the new MacBook Pros ship with newer, higher bandwidth DDR4 RAM or not.

While iterative product refreshes aren’t unheard of, it should also be noted that Ming-Chi Kuo’s not always on the money, especially with regards to sales forecasts, so season this forecast appropriately.

Trusted Reviews reached out to Apple representatives for a statement on this and they declined to comment.

