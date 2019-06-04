Mac and cheese? Alien faces? The funniest reactions to the new Mac Pro

Another Apple developer conference has come and gone, and the headline act of WWDC 2019 was undoubtedly the Mac Pro 2019. Though it’s only a matter of hours old, it’s already one of the most easily recognisable gadgets around.

The base model features an octa-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, a Radeon Pro 580X graphics card and a 256GB SSD, and starts at $5999.

Twitter didn’t let us down when it came to hot takes on the ultra-powerful new desktop. Here are some of the reactions that made us chuckle.

Our favourite spin on the joke everyone’s making.

The new Mac Pro looks even more like a cheese grater than its 2006 predecessor, though Apple says its design was actually inspired by nature, specifically “a naturally occurring phenomenon in molecular crystal structures”.

How did we not spot this earlier? The sides of the Mac Pro are covered in craters, and the ones on the top row look like a line-up of Space Raiders faces. The holes are there for cooling purposes but, naturally, they’ve caused quite a stir…

There’s at least one group of people that aren’t going to go anywhere near this, regardless of how powerful it is.

Anyone with trypophobia (a fear disgust of collections of small holes) will definitely want to steer clear of the new Mac Pro − and the Pro Display XDR 6K Retina monitor, which starts at $4999.

You can lift off the aluminium case by just pulling it upwards, but goodness knows what might fall out when you do. That probably tells you a lot about the state of my desk.

Apple clearly thought this one through. Just stick the old Mac Pro underneath the new one, and voila! Dust problem solved.

Yes, the Mac Pro 2019 comes with optional wheels, so you can ride it around when you get sick of seeing how many Google Chrome tabs it takes to slow the system down.

To be fair, it weighs a staggering 18kg. 18kg! Just don’t leave it at the top of a hill.

That’s right, the Mac Pro monitor doesn’t come with a stand. You have to purchase it for an additional $1000. For that kind of money, you can forgive consumers for hoping it does a little more than adjust the height of your monitor and swivel it around.