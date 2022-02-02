Lypertek unleashes affordable Z5 noise cancelling earbud

Lypertek has unveiled a new pair of earbuds in the PurePlay Z5, its first ever ANC true wireless.

And the PurePlay Z5 are packing some serious heat by bringing hybrid noise cancelling technology to an affordable price. Hybrid ANC is the most advanced version of the technology, using microphones to block sounds from outside the earbud and within your ear canal for the most suppressive performance.

The Z5 also comes with an Ambient Sound Mode so you can hear what’s around you or talk to people without having to remove the earphones. Lypertek has also developed an Auto-Ambient feature that automatically activates the Ambient Sound Mode whenever audio is paused, with transparency then switching off once playback has been resumed. This feature can be turned on or off via the app.

Speaking of the app, Lypertek has developed a brand new app called PureControl ANC specifically for this model. It provides more functionality and a set-up assistant to help users get up and running with the PurePlay Z5 with the minimum of fuss.

Audio is fired from the Z5’s 10mm dynamic drivers with Lypertek claiming it produces deep bass with “controlled authority”, insightful mids and natural treble reproduction. Lypertek’s LDX Audio mode returns for this model adding more impact, energy and width for those who want a high fidelity sound. Given how well it works on the PurePlay Z3 model, we’re very intrigued to see how it sounds on the Z5.

Other features include touch controls (which can be customised): 28 hours of battery life with the charging case, support up to the aptX Adaptive streaming codec, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and IPX5 water resistance.

Priced at £119 / $129 / €129, the Lypertek PurePlay Z5 are available to buy from the likes of Lypertek, Amazon and Hifiheadphones websites from today (February 2nd). We’ll be looking to the put the earphones through their paces in the next few weeks.