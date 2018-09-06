Logitech’s G502 gaming mouse gets a super-accurate HERO 16K sensor

Logitech’s G502 gaming mouse will soon to be updated with a new HERO (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16K sensor.

Logitech claims that this is the most accurate sensor available in a gaming mouse right now, being able to surpass 400 inches per second and 16,000 dots-per-inch tracking. Gamers will be delighted with such speeds, giving users the advantage in Fortnite face-offs.

Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming, said, “The original G502 is a fan favourite, but we’ve developed some incredible sensor technology since it first launched. Adding HERO 16K to G502 makes it even more awesome.”

Elsewhere, the Hero retains the same design and ace features as the original G502 mouse. This includes Logitech G’s flashy Lightsync RGB tech, which boasts approximately 16.8 million colours to give your gaming setup an indoor rainbow effect.

Onboard memory means you’ll be able to save up to five profiles too, so you don’t have to dig into the settings every time you fancy switching light effects between games.

The personalisation doesn’t stop there either, with the G502 HERO featuring 11 programmable buttons and an adjustable weight system with five 3.6g weights. That way, you’ll be able to build the ideal gaming mouse for optimum comfort, no matter how weirdly shaped your hands are.

Developed alongside Omron, the mouse’s mechanical switches should be satisfyingly clicky and supremely robust. Being able to endure 50 million clicks, even World of Warcraft obsessives needn’t worry about the G502 HERO gaming mouse breaking.

Logitech’s G502 HERO will be available worldwide from October this year, costing £79.99. Not cheap then, but if that 16K sensor truly is as accurate as Logitech claims, then it’ll surely be worth it.

