The limited edition Almond OnePlus 7 Pro is better looking and cheaper than a Galaxy S10

You can grab a limited edition almond coloured OnePlus 7 Pro for a meagre £699 while stocks last.

The limited edition colouring went on sale in the UK today and is available direct from OnePlus and select partner retailers, including John Lewis. The colouring looks super swish and, in our humble opinion, way nicer looking than the phone’s standard blue and gray colourings.

The finish is reportedly made using “a thin layer of film capable of diffusing light is tucked beneath the glass surface to give the OnePlus 7 Pro a warm yet soft golden glow that subtly shimmers in the light.”

The limited edition colouring is only available in the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage configuration of the Pro. Otherwise it has identical specifications to a regular OnePlus 7 Pro, which is no bad thing. The OnePlus 7 Pro is currently one of Trusted Reviews recommended smartphones.

Highlights include a super swish 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a custom 90Hz refresh rate and super cute pop out front camera.

To non-techies the 90Hz refresh rate means the screen is significantly smoother and more responsive than a normal phones’, which generally run at 60Hz. The use of a pop-up selfie-cam also means the screen is completely notch free, making the OnePlus 7 Pro one of the prettiest phones around, even when compared to more expensive phones, like the Galaxy S10.

The only slight downside is that it’s rear camera setup, which features a primary 48-megapixel Sony sensor, doesn’t match other flagship phones performance. If camera tech is your primary concern you’ll be better off with the Galaxy S10, Huawei P30 Pro or Pixel 3.

Though with pricing starting at £649 for the regular OnePlus 7 Pro and going up to £699 for the new almond limited edition, this is more than forgivable.

If you’re tempted by the new almond colouring we’d recommend getting one fast. The almond colouring was a limited production run that OnePlus doesn’t plan to repeat. So when the current batch sell out, that’ll be it.

