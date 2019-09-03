LG is releasing two new TVs in the UK this month including the LG 8K NanoCell and a world first 88-inch 8K OLED display, the company announced today.

The LG Signature OLED 8K is being marketed as the world’s first 8K OLED TV. Spanning a huge 88-inches, the near bezel-less display will,a according to LG, showcase a wide array of vibrant colours and minuscule details through 33 millions self-emitting pixels. The TV comes with a brushed aluminium stand and a powerful 80W speaker system capable of converting two-channel audio into virtual 5.1 surround sound.

The 8K NanoCell TV is the latest in LG’s NanoCell range, designed to bridge the gap between LCD LED and OLEDs. The slightly smaller 75-inch display aims to achieve stunning visuals by using Nano Colour tech to “filter out impurities to enhance colour reproduction”. Meanwhile, Nano Black controls the TV’s backlight, allowing it to reach for deeper blacks and better contrast on screen.

Both TVs feature 8K upscaling and improved noise reduction allowing them to seamlessly convert video from 4K or Full HD to 8K. The TVs are also able to support Dolby Vision and Advanced HDR by Technicolor thanks to the Cinema HDR feature.

The TVs include four HDMI 2.1 ports to stream 8K content at 60 frames per second as well as support for Apple Airplay 2, HomeKit and, in select locations, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants.

“The new 8K TVs show that LG is deeply committed to providing consumers with real 8K as defined by established display industry standards”, said LG Mobile Communications and Home Entertainment companies president Brian Kwon. “LG 8K OLED and NanoCell TVs aren’t just TVs with more pixels, they also deliver all of our latest display technologies”.

Both TVs are set to be released in over 140 markets, beginning with Australia, Germany, France, the UK and the US this month. UK pricing wasn’t given, but don’t expect them to be cheap.

