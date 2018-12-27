LG’s new Dolby Atmos smart soundbars are ready to take CES 2019 by storm

LG isn’t waiting for CES 2019 to show off its latest soundbars. The company has unveiled a trio of new telly boosters, complete with Dolby Atmos and the Google Assistant.

The high-end SL8YG, SL9YG, and SL10YG soundbars will be on display in Las Vegas in a couple of weeks and are built in collaboration with the high-resolution audio experts at Meridian.

They all feature the excellent Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies, which allow for realistic simulated surround-sound experiences, which LG says will allow users to experience sound that ‘appears to come from multiple directions and depths’.

The Google Assistant is also on board, enabling users to control media playing on the television and even their other smart devices through voice commands.

Related: Best soundbar 2018

Users will be able to say “Hey Google, increase the volume,” or “Hey Google, what artist is playing?” In the case of smart home tech, owners will be about to say “Hey Google, ask LG to turn on the air purifier,” from the comfort of their favourite easy chair.

The partnership with Meridian Audio is an important one, with LG saying it has improved the sound quality of its soundbars across the range.

Here’s what LG has to say on the matter: “The collaboration goes far beyond basic fine-tuning or the adoption of feature-sets, with both companies joining forces to engineer sound delivery for a truly unrivalled listening experience. Drawing on 25 years of experience as the masters of Digital Signal Processing, Meridian’s Bass & Space technology improves the soundstage and envelops listeners in rich, uncompromising sound and strong bass. Together with its Image Elevation technology designed to lift the soundstage and envelops listeners in rich, uncompromising sound in a more lifelike way to boost listeners’ sense of immersion, Meridian creates a true cinematic experience, delivering powerful surround sound like no other.”

CES is yet to officially start, but the company has already won a pair of CES Innovation Awards for the SL9 and SL10. The firm says they’ll pair perfectly with the new range of OLED TVs coming to the Las Vegas tech show.

There’s no news yet on the price or release date for the trio, but we’ll learn more when CES 2019 kicks off on January 8.

Will you be eyeing an LG TV/soundbar combo in 2019? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.