LG has announced its first-ever Direct View LED (DVLED) display designed specifically for high-end residential installations. Basically, you’re going to need plenty of moolah and a massive wall to afford this screen.

Not to be confused with LED TVs, LG calls its DVLED Extreme Home Cinema display unlike any other residential display technology, though if you ask us, we can’t quite stop thinking of Samsung’s The Wall.

Using 2 million to 33 million individual diodes (dependant on resolution), the display is made up of a series of panels that are stacked together. The DVLED screen aims to offer “exceptional brightness” and “incredible viewing angles”; capable of producing a high colour range in rooms with lots of windows and ambient light.

Direct View LED technology works differently from the LCD/LED TVs as it doesn’t use a backlight, creating images directly though the LED diodes, which emit light when a current is passed through it (not unlike OLED display technology we’d guess).

There’s plenty of adaptability in terms of sizes, with screens as ‘small’ as 81-inches and as big as 325-inches diagonally with 2K, 4K and 8K models on offer. These display at a 16:9 ratio, but can also be configured in a 32:9 display if you fancy going for an even bigger and ultra-stretchy look.

The display also supports HDR and LG’s webOS interface, with the DVLED displays capable of interfacing with webOS-compatible content management systems, too. If you want screens on the wall outside that is also possible as the displays feature IP ratings starting at IP20.

You’re not likely to walk into your local dealer and order this display, however. The DVLED Extreme Home Cinema displays are only available through a new custom-installation dealer program, and to help simplify installation, LG says it has pre-packaged over thirty DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Displays in a number of sizes and resolutions.

Installations come with customer support assistance, as well as on-site help from an LG field engineer during installation and twice-yearly “health checks” for the first three years to keep an eye out for any problems. Subscribe to LG’s Connected Care software and an integrator can remotely monitor performance of the display.

These installation/health check benefits are only for the LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema models, and not the all-in-one pre-built and packaged DVLED Home Cinema versions. Each display comes with a five-year limited warranty attached.

Dan Smith, LG Electronics USA’s vice president in charge of DVLED displays, commented: “This truly is the supercar of home display technologies, offering hand-constructed quality and performance that appeals to those with luxury lifestyles who want something that is not only immersive, but also highly exclusive. LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Display technology is rated to last 100,000 hours before reaching half-life, meaning that it could deliver stunning visuals for over 10 years.”

If you have to ask how much it costs then you probably can’t afford it. But, if you are interested, the full range of LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Displays is now up for order.