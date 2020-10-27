LG launches new HBS-FN7 earbuds with active noise cancellation

LG has expanded its LG TONE Free earbuds range with the HBS-FN7, which brings active noise cancellation to the lineup.

LG claims that the HBS-FN7 are its most advanced true wireless earbuds yet, offering a similar spec to its HBS-FN6 sibling, while also bringing active noise cancellation into the fray.

We reviewed the HBS-FN6 earlier in 2020 and found them an enjoyable pair of wireless earbuds, and the HBS-FN7 carries over some of the FN6’s more unique features including its hygienic UVnano charging case and Meridian-tuned audio.

The FN7’s ANC uses three microphones in each earbud to monitor sound from all directions. The noise-isolating design is further aided by adjustable ear gels that have a patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs design to deliver a tighter seal and minimise leakage of noise. LG claims that when ANC is activated, environmental noises are “almost completely neutralised”, suggesting that every note and voice will sound clearer and more natural as a result.

That sound is powered by technology from famed British audio brand Meridian Audio, who have been working closely with LG across a number of products for the past few years. The Digital Signal Processing that the HBS-FN7 uses is based on technology that Meridian has been “perfecting for over 25 years”, aiming to recreate a realistic soundstage in a manner of actual loudspeaker performance that immerses the listener.

There are EQ settings available through the LG TONE Free app (Android/iOS), that allow for a personalised listening experience. The four presets includes Natural, Immersive, Bass Boost and Treble Boost.

Battery life is five hours with ANC on and seven hours with off, with the UVnano charging case holding an extra two charges. Fast-charging is also available in case a quick top up is needed. Speaking of the case, it uses an ultraviolet light to keep the eartips (and your ears) cleaner by eliminating 99.9% of E.coli and S. Aureus bacteria on the earbuds inner mesh. A few design tweaks to the case’s LED lighting make it easier to understand the current charge and status of the UVnano cleaning process.

With Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, the HBS-FN7 does factor in any higher-quality sound with its choice of codecs in SBC and AAC. It’ll come in two colourways: black and white.

Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio and video division, said: “LG has always striven to deliver more options to consumers and with our newest TONE Free earbuds we are expanding our lineup to audiophiles who desire the very best that audio technology has to offer.”

The wireless earbuds are already available in South Korea, and will be coming to the US, Europe and Asia soon.

No price has been announced yet, but expect them to command a higher price than the FN6’s £150.

