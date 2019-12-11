The LG Gram is back for 2020 with 10th-generation Ice Lake chips

CES is just around the corner, and some companies like to get their big announcements in early. LG is one such business, and has lifted the lid on its 2020 version of the Gram laptop series.

The 2020 LG Gram will come in four distinct flavours. There are three laptops with screen sizes of 14, 15.6 and 17 inches, and a 14-inch 2-in-1 convertible. As the name suggests, weight is still a live concern, and the new range is pretty light, coming in at between 999g and 1350g depending on the model.

Related: Best laptop

On the inside, the new range is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Ice Lake processors, and they can be configured with up to 24GB of RAM. Each Gram’s screen is a Full HD IPS panel with a resolution of 1920×1080, with the exception of the 17-inch model, which gets the upgrade to widescreen QHD: 2560×1600.

LG says that the new laptops have double the graphics processing power of the previous generation, and the laptops will also support the new WiFi 6 standard which is faster and more energy efficient than what you’re probably used to.

Speaking of energy efficiency, LG is still keen to play up the laptop’s stamina – especially for the 15.6- and 17-inch models which benefit from a new larger 80Wh battery. The company doesn’t give a battery-life estimate for the laptops, but says that the 2-in-1 convertible will deliver “more than 20 hours of worktime.”

Related: Laptop deals

“Historically, customers had to choose one feature among performance, portability and battery life,” said Jang Ik-hwan, LG’s head of the IT business division. “LG Gram is proof that this adage is no longer true.”

No word on release date or pricing, but given LG has promised to show the range at CES from January 7 to 10, you can probably expect some more details then.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …