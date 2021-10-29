 large image

LG 2020/2021 TVs can now auto switch to Filmmaker Mode on Prime Video

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

LG has announced an update for its 2020 and 2021 TVs whereby customers will be able to view Amazon Prime Video content in Filmmaker Mode

Filmmaker Mode is a picture setting designed to preserve the creator’s intentions when watching TV and films at home.

The setting automatically turns off any extra picture processing settings such as motion smoothing and image sharpening, while retaining the film’s original aspect ratio, colours and frame rate.

The new auto switching option allows users to watch Prime Video content in this setting without going through the process of manually turning it on themselves.

Filmmaker Mode became available on LG TVs in 2020, so previous models released in 2019 and earlier won’t have access to this feature.

It is, however, supported on all of LG’s 4K and 8K UHD Smart TVs released in 2020 and 2021, including all 4K OLED TVs. 

To enable auto switching, LG and Amazon have embedded Prime Video content with a signal that will automatically fire up Filmmaker Mode on any of the above models running webOS 5.0 or webOS 6.0.1. 

That means you’ll be able to enjoy a roster of content that includes Amazon Originals like The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Tomorrow War, with Amazon’s highly anticipated adaptation of the Wheel of Time arriving on November 19th. 

Given Filmmaker Mode for TVs was announced all the way back in 2019 with a number of TV brands jumping onboard, we’ve not seen much in the way of content that actually triggers the Filmmaker Mode signal automatically.

This auto-switching feature would be an industry first, and according to LG, could pave the way for more adoption of Filmmaker Mode with streaming services in a way that doesn’t impose additional steps on viewers to activate it.

The update for Filmmaker Mode is rolling out for compatible TVs now. You’ll now have the choice of selecting the setting in a pop-up window, or manually turn it on and off in the settings menu.

