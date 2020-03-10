Nintendo and Levi’s celebrate MAR10 day with Super Mario dungarees

Levi’s and Nintendo are celebrating MAR10 Day (that’s March 10, to the uninitiated), by revealing a recently-previewed, officially-licensed Super Mario clothing line.

The highlight, absolutely unequivocally, is a pair of denim (naturally) dungarees/overalls, which will unquestionably be combined with many a red hat, red shirt and moustache as part of fancy dress costumes for the rest of time.

While it looks pretty decent on first glance, the details will be key for some fans of the series. The back pocket, for example, shows a trio of gold coins, while there’s also a special version of the iconic Levi’s patch.

There’s also a Levi’s denim jacket, suitably adorned with the Super Mario logo and various other paraphernalia, as well as a t-shirt featuring everyone’s favourite Italian plumber. Levi’s is also previewing a very loud hoodie and pants (for guys) and jacket and shorts (for girls) combo, featuring a mosaic of characters from the most beloved gaming series ever.

Related: Best upcoming Switch games 2020

Levi’s plans to release the official range to the public on April 1, but there’s currently no word on pricing as yet. In a tweet replying to a fan, the company is promising to release a full list of items on that day too.

It’s not clear whether the range will be available outside the United States, but let’s hope the pair have some consideration for the legions of fans around the world who’d doubtless want to get in on this action.

If you’re looking to celebrate Mario Day in the US, there’s a number of sales on at various retailers, such as this one at Best Buy, which is offering savings on Mario games and Switch systems until the end of the day.

If you could pick a clothing brand and gaming franchise clothing tie-in, which pairing would you choose? Let us know with a tweet @trustedreviews on Twitter

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …