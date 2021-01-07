Lenovo took to the internet this afternoon to reveal a host of products for CES 2021, including the was the exciting Lavie Mini concept.

The Lavie Mini is a PC prototype designed for accessing entertainment and games on the go. Lenovo teamed up with NEC Corporation to create the concept device, along with a handful of Switch-like accessories.

The Lavie Mini is incredibly small and lightweight at just 579g. The WUXGA touch display has a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and, at 8-inches, is portable enough to carry out and about for gaming on the go.

Lenovo claims that the PC is one of the smallest devices to pack an up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset and Intel Iris Xe graphics, promising powerful performance despite its compact form factor.

The PC boasts a battery life of up to 26WHr and supports key Lenovo features found on larger laptops, including Modern Standby so it’s always ready to go and Windows Hello for hands-free sign ins.

The PC is available in Crystal White with a light-up logo when on. The keyboard is also backlit and the circular shape of the letters and number keys further adds to this concept PC’s unusual look.

The Lavie Mini supports Wi-Fi 6 and packs a 512GB SDD for storage and 16GB of LPDDR4 for memory.

Two of the most exciting features for gamers are the optional controller and dock accessories.

The controller appears to slide onto the Lavie Mini, adding controls to either side of the display in a style that resembles the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. The controller supports high quality PC games, including battle royale and racing titles, and features vibrations, left and right trigger buttons and analogue thumb sticks. You can even remove the controller while the game is paused.

Another Switch-like feature the Lavie Mini offers is the ability to game on your TV by sliding the PC into a HDMI dock. The dock also includes USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports and can even be used to charge the PC in a pinch.

You can see the Lavie Mini and its accessories in action in the video below:

The Lenovo Lavie Mini is currently just a prototype, meaning there is no release date or pricing available as of right now. If anything changes, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.