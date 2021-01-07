Lenovo CES 2021: All of the latest announcements from this year’s show

The Lenovo CES 2021 announcements have been made, and it looks like the laptop manufacturer is going big this year.

As well as the usual processor and GPU refreshes for its IdeaPad line up, Lenovo has also launched a few extra wild cards including a 5G portable and a new pocket-sized laptop that has borrowed a few tricks from the Nintendo Switch.

This is just the beginning too, with Lenovo expected to announce even more devices at CES 2021 in the coming days, with all eyes on its gaming-oriented Legion series. Keep this page bookmarked as we update it throughout the next two weeks with all the latest and greatest Lenovo announcements. And for now, check out the latest reveals below.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5G

The IdeaPad 5G is one of the standout devices Lenovo has revealed for CES this year, featuring (as the name implies) 5G cellular support for on-the-go internet connectivity. Lenovo claims 5G is 10 times faster than 4G, allowing you to download files, stream movies and send emails at lightning speeds outside the reach of your Wi-Fi router.

This is thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G processor, which also sees battery life last for a reported 20 hours of continuous video playback.

Lenovo has made sure to make this laptop as portable as possible, removing the fan to make this dainty laptop weight just 1.2kg. And despite its compact design, Lenovo has still managed to fit in a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5G will only be available in select regions at launch, with the likes of the United States missing out. The official pricing is yet to be confirmed, but we will update this article once we hear more.

Lenovo LAVIE MINI

The Lenovo LAVIE MINI is a curious looking gadget, featuring an astonishingly tiny 8-inch touchscreen display. Weighing just 579 grams, this is one of the most ‘ultra-portable’ laptops we’ve ever seen, with Lenovo calling it a “pocket-sized convertible PC”.

Lenovo claims this is the smallest device yet to feature an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and we don’t doubt it. It’s flaunting some other impressive specs too, including 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Wi-Fi 6 support.

The most exciting aspect of the LAVIE MINI is how it functions with various accessories. Optional gaming controllers turn it into a Nintendo Switch imitator, while a HDMI-connected Dock can output the display to an external monitor or television.

The LAVIE MINI is unfortunately just a concept right now, so it may never reach stores. But if Lenovo does offer a release date or price at a later date, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one desktop PC

With so many people working from home in 2021, Lenovo has decided to launch an impressive looking all-in-one desktop PC with a rotatable hinge. This allows you to effortlessly flip the monitor of the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one desktop PC into a vertical position.

We’re not entirely sure why you’d want to turn your monitor into a vertical position, other than stretching out your Instagram and Twitter feeds, but the added flexibility is still nevertheless welcome.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 all-in-one desktop PC features powerful specs, including an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, making it a competent machine for both content creation and gaming. The 27-inch 4K IPS display boasts high colour accuracy (99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB color standards) in order to meet the demands of professional creators too.

A built-in 5MP webcam and JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers complete the package, packing in everything you’ll need for home office duties. Expect it to be an expensive desktop PC though, with Lenovo yet to confirm the UK/US availability or pricing.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro9

and IdeaPad 5 Pro

Lenovo showcased its “most powerful IdeaPad yet” during CES 2021, with the IdeaPad 5i Pro9 featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia MX450 graphics. Despite flaunting such an impressive pairing, the 14-inch model weighs just 1.45kg, while the larger 16-inch version hits the scales at a respectable 2kg.

Meanwhile, the IdeaPad 5 Pro features a next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processor (likely to be Ryzen 5000) and the same GPU. The 16-inch AMD model can also be configured with “next-gen Nvidia RTX” mobile GPUs. Both the AMD and Intel configurations also sport 16GB DDR4 of memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

These are also the first Lenovo IdeaPad laptops to adopt a 16:10 screen aspect ratio, following the likes of Apple and Dell in making their displays more suited for website and social media layouts. Lenovo has slimmed down the bezel on all sides for a classy look, while the screen itself apparently boasts a 2.8K resolution and incredibly high colour accuracy which should no doubt please professional content creators.

The 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro and 16-inch IdeaPad 5i Pro should both be available in the UK from March 2021 at an unspecified price. The 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro (featuring next-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs) will follow in May 2021.