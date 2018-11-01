Lenovo Z5 Pro arrives as the latest slider with an all-screen display

The Lenovo Z5 Pro is here, joining the growing trend of full-screen handsets with a sliding display. The 6.3-inch handset enjoys a 95% display-to-body ratio thanks to the slide-down mechanism revealing the camera, sensors and earpiece.

It’s a mid-range handset running the Snapdragon 710 chipset, but it still has 6GB of RAM and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The AMOLED display offers a full HD 2,340 x 1080 resolution, while users will benefit from a 3,350mAh battery.

There’s also Dolby Atmos support, a dual-SIM slot and NFC. It’s charged by USB-C, but there’s no 3.5mm adapter. The slider naturally adds to the thickness, with the Z5 Pro measuring 9.3mm.

In terms of the cameras, the Z5 Pro offers a 16-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing camera along with an 8-megapixel companion. The dual rear-facing camera are 16-megapixel f/1.8 and 24-megapixel f/1.8 respectively. They’ll also record 4K video.

The Z5 Pro joins an increasingly competitive slider-phone landscape with the recent launch of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and the Honor Magic 2. The device is the cheaper of the three, with a starting price of $290/£225 for the 64GB storage version.

The Mi Mix 3 costs the equivalent of $475/£370, while the Honor Magic 2 costs from $545/£420.

It’s designed for the Chinese market and there’s no news yet on whether it’ll be available in the US, Europe and the UK. We won’t be holding our breath, but if you’re intent on getting a new-gen slider, the Mi Mix 3 is likely to arrive on British soil this month.

Xiaomi is opening its first UK store on November 10, while the UK network Three says the company’s phones will be available from November 9.

Do you prefer a slider design to a notch? Will you be giving Xiaomi’s phones a spin when they arrive on UK soil next month? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.