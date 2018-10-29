Xiaomi smartphones will be available from Three in November

Xiaomi has formally announced a partnership with Three, which means UK-based consumers will soon be able to buy the Chinese firm’s devices on-contract from the mobile operator.

Xiaomi, which is behind the likes of the excellent Pocophone F1 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, had previously announced that it would launch in the UK on November 8.

From November 9, however, you’ll also be able to purchase the company’s wares from Three.

“The partnership with Xiaomi is an exciting one for us. They have a broad portfolio of connected devices and we are looking forward to unveiling our future plans together,” said Shadi Halliwell, Three UK’s chief marketing officer.

That’s a big boost for the mobile network, which looks set to miss out on the OnePlus 6T. OnePlus’ new flagship smartphone will instead be available from all of its main rivals − O2, Vodafone and EE.

That said, Three is yet to announce which of Xiaomi’s handsets it will be stocking, but it has said that they’ll be available online and from each of its 327 UK stores. Finger crossed there’ll be some juicy contract offers available at launch.

November 10, meanwhile, is when Xiaomi will open the its Mi Store at Westfield shopping centre in White City, West London.

The company, which has developed a reputation for excellent smartphones at lower-than-expected prices, has already launched in Spain, France and Italy.

It has promised is will bring its flagship smartphone − the Xiaomi Mi 8 − to Blighty, alongside “a wide range of smart hardware connected by an Internet of Things (IoT) platform”.

