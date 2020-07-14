LEGO Nintendo NES officially confirmed – and it costs more than the actual console

Following multiple leaks, LEGO Group has now confirmed the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) set is indeed the real deal, and it costs more than the console itself.

The Nintendo Entertainment System LEGO set comes bundled with controllers, a game cartridge and an old CRT television with Super Mario Bros. playing on the screen.

Related: Best Switch games 2020

LEGO has also confirmed there will be whopping 2,646 pieces in the box. The pièce de résistance looks to be the flat 8-bit Mario figure, which can react to on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups, just like in the side-scrolling games. The bundled action brick needs to be scanned to get it up and running running, but seeing it in action is nothing short of magic.

The LEGO-fied NES will retail for £209.99, which is bizarrely even more expensive than the functioning Classic Mini NES. The set will become available worldwide at the LEGO store from 1st August 2020. It will also be available to buy at third-party retailers in 2021.

Maarten Simons, Creative Lead on LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System at the LEGO Group said, “Many adults still fondly remember that first time they saw Mario leap across the small screen, even if the graphics were a lot simpler than they are today. With the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, we’re letting them truly indulge in that nostalgia, recreating one of the most-loved consoles of all time so they can see the Super Mario from their childhoods once again – and even to share the experience of gaming in the 1980s with their own children.”

Related: PS5

LEGO previously confirmed a bunch of Super Mario Bros. themed sets are on the way, so it’s likely this NES set won’t be the last time we see Nintendo’s iconic moustached plumber get the brick treatment.

Which is your all-time favourite LEGO set? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter and Facebook.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …