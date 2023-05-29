Larger iPhone screens incoming in 2024, but why?

Apple is planning to make the iPhone larger for the first time since 2020, but not until next year.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who reckons the iPhone 16 might be getting larger to accommodate new camera tech and perhaps a larger battery.

While the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro and Pro Max phones are expected to remain the same for the iPhone 15 range this autumn, 2024’s phones will have larger displays.

In his Power On Newsletter, Gurman says the sizes will increase by “a couple tenths of an inch diagonally”, which would make the phones 6.3-inches and 6.9-inches respectively.

According to the well-connected reporter this could mean Apple could increase the size of the camera sensors or make room for an enhanced pericope lens that’s also supposed to be within the iPhone 15 too.

A further tip, shared on the Chinese social media website Weibo said there’ll be a periscope lens as well as a 12% larger main camera sensor. The larger display size might also help Apple boost the battery life too.

It seems any display size would be incidental rather than by design, but many users may welcome an even larger screen. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro is a little shy of the 6.8-inch display rocked by the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, there is a good section of the user base that wouldn’t appreciate even larger handsets, especially considering Apple has discontinued the mini and the future of the SE series is up in the air.