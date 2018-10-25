Apple just absolutely slayed Samsung without even trying

Samsung is reportedly suing one of its own brand ambassadors, after she was caught using an iPhone X on live TV.

Ksenia Sobchak, The Mirror reports, is the face of Samsung in Russia and, as such, is required by contract to appear in public with a Samsung-branded smartphone.

However, during a recent television interview, the journalist, politician and socialite was spotted using a non-Samsung handset.

But it wasn’t just any old non-Samsung smartphone. Oh no. Sobchak was spotted using an iPhone X, manufactured by Samsung’s biggest rivals.

Despite her best efforts to conceal the handset under a sheet of paper, viewers spotted the high-profile gaffe, and Samsung has reportedly responded by suing Sobchak for a whopping 108 million rubles (~£1.276 million).

That may seem an over the top reaction, but what a mistake to make.

Millions of people use Samsung smartphone over Apple devices out of choice, and Sobchak was being paid − a hefty sum of money, presumably − to do it, and messed it up.

Unsurprisingly, people don’t appear to have a huge amount of sympathy for Sobchak, with the general reaction on social media being that of sheer disbelief at the scale of her blunder.

Still, Samsung is still behind arguably the best burn of recent times. Any excuse to parade notch haircut man again.

Sadly, this is far from the first time a brand ambassador has dropped an absolute clanger, nor will it be the last time.

Earlier this year, for instance, Gal Gadot’s Twitter account tweeted a promotional update about the Huawei Mate 10 Pro… from an iPhone. Gadot is Huawei’s US brand ambassador.

