Konami releases free-to-play PES 2019 LITE

Konami looks to capitalise on the free-to-play market by releasing PES 2019 LITE

Don’t fancy paying big money for football games? Konami has released a free version of its latest PES game called PES 2019 LITE.

It’s a trimmed version with focuses on the myClub mode. myClub is effectively PES’ version of FIFA’s wildly successful Ultimate Team mode. It allows you to build a team of superstars from current footballers to legends such as David Beckham, Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho.

New to myClub is Featured Players, which sees players’ stats influenced by their performance in the previous weekend’s fixtures. Players who performed exceptionally well will receive a boost in stats and some may even come equipped with additional skills to take advantage of.

Also bundled in this version are offline exhibition matches, skill training sessions and PES League, which sees players take on the challenge of becoming the best PES player in the world via 1v1 or co-op competitions. Players can also qualify for global competitions in time limited 3v3 co-op online championships.

The LITE edition also comes with the ability to customise teams, players, uniforms, stadiums and kits as well as being able to download other player’s edits.

It’s not a huge surprise to see Konami roll out a free version to stoke up interest in PES. Physical sales of PES 2019 were down a whopping 42% on last year despite favourable reviews. With fierce competition in the form of FIFA 19, which pinched the Champions League license from PES, Konami is looking to regain the momentum of PES glory days (which feel so long ago).

PES 2019 LITE is now available to download on PS4, Xbox One and PC via Steam. In-app purchases are supported.

