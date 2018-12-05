Popular Kodi guide YouTube channel disappears amid piracy accusations

A popular YouTube channel that was well-known for posting Kodi tutorial videos has been shut down, amid accusations of copyright infringement.

‘Kodi No Limits’ had more than 600,000 subscribers before it was taken down, according to TorrentFreak.

When you try to access the channel now, a message pops up inside a red bar, reading: “This account has been terminated because we received multiple third-party claims of copyright infringement regarding material the user posted.”

That’s quite a vague explanation, but it isn’t exactly hard to guess why YouTube might have decided to take action against the channel.

Kodi No Limits didn’t attract hundreds of thousands of fans by posting pirated content to YouTube. Instead, it was something of a hub for Kodi users looking for guides to certain addons and Kodi builds.

As many of you will no doubt be aware, Kodi is completely legal software that was developed by the XBMC Foundation. However, one of the reasons it has become so popular is that third-party developers have managed to create addons that provide access to TV shows, films and live sport.

It isn’t uncommon for an established addon to unexpectedly disappear, but at the same time new ones are constantly popping up. As such, keeping up with the landscape can be pretty hard work, which is part of the reason why guides and tutorials are in such high demand.

As spotted by TorrentFreak, Kodi No Limits’ Instagram account posted an update this week, confirming that the YouTube channel had indeed bitten the dust. However, it also promised that a new YouTube channel would be up by the end of this week.

And, sure enough, the group behind the channel appears to have started from scratch with a new YouTube channel called ‘No Limits’.

Meanwhile, the @KodiNoLimits Twitter account and Kodi No Limits website are still going strong.

