Joshua vs Ngannou Live Stream: How to watch AJ fight in the UK tonight

How to watch Joshua vs Ngannou: Anthony Joshua returns to the ring for a massive fight against surprise heavyweight package Francis Ngannou. Here’s how to watch in the UK TONIGHT!

Just six months ago, the prospect of a heavyweight title elimnator between the fading Anthony Joshua and an MMA fighter named Francis Ngannou would have seemed outlandish. Joshua seemed a meek shadow of his former self, while Ngannou had never stepped between the ropes before.

However, that all changed just before Christmas when Joshua rediscovered the old fire to dismnantle Otto Wallin in five rounds. Prior to that, in October, Ngannou sensationally floored Tyson Fury in an exhibition fight and narrowly (and controversially) lost on points to the undefeated Brit.

With Deontay Wilder suffering a damaging defeat, he seems out of the title picture for now. AJ is on the upswing, and Ngannou has a rapid rise to the top of the division in his sights. Defeat for Joshua might end his hopes of becomming world heavyweight champion once again.

Within the context of the forthcoming Fury vs Usyk match-up for the undisputed title, a win for Joshua or Ngannou would put either man in pole position for a shot at all the marbles.

This promises to be a hugely consequential heavyweight match-up world championship ramifications Here’s how to watch on the best TV, best smartphone or best laptop you have in the house.

Joshua vs Ngannou ring walks and bell time

The fight is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabi meaning Brits will be able to watch at a reasonable time, rather than staying up til the early hours for the Las Vegas main events.

You can expect AJ to be walking down the aisle at around 10:50pm UK time on Friday March 8. The coverage got underway at 4pm UK time and you can expect a solid undercard of fights, featuring:

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov

Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Jack McGann vs. Louis Green

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres

How to watch Joshua vs Ngannou on TV and online?

This fight is available on DAZN PPV for £19.99. If you buy the fight on PPV you’ll get a month of free access to DAZN, which usually costs £19.99.

If you sign up for a 12 month contract, you’ll pay £19.99 today and get the first month of DAZN free. Then it’ll be just £9.99 a month for the next 12 months, starting in April. You can sign up for DAZN UK here.

Once signed up you’ll be able to watch via your Sky Q or Sky+ HD box on channel 429. Otherwise you can tune in on DAZN.com or via the streaming service’s smart TV and mobile apps.

Those apps include: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

