Jony Ive design company LoveFrom finally launches website

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

LoveFrom, the design company formed by Apple legend Jony Ive, has finally launched its official website.

The LoveFrom website is a very Jony Ive thing indeed. There are no images, no colours, and no links to anything so useful as a contact page. There’s just a brief mission statement issued as a long, chunky column of text in a stylish new font (LoveFrom Serif, apparently), typed over a slightly off-white background.

When you first enter the site, the comma at the end of the first “LoveFrom” animates in a playful manner. Though tastefully so, of course.

As for the content of that mission statement, well, that’s very Jony Ive too. It’s highly aspirational in tone, placing creative types on a pedestal. The words “obsessed”, “excellence”, and “insatiably curious” are used.

Here’s the text in full:

“LoveFrom is a creative collective. We are designers, architects, musicians, filmmakers, writers, engineers, and artists. You may know us from our past work. We are obsessed with traditions of creating and making. Fanatically devoted to excellence. Insatiably curious. We collaborate with leaders and founders. We work on projects for joy. We develop our own ideas. Love & fury”

Besides Ive, LoveFrom is formed of frequent Ive collaborator Marc Newson, art director Peter Saville, and former Apple designers Chris Wilson and Antonio Cavedoni.

Ive announced that he would be leaving Apple to start LoveFrom in June 2019. Apple stated that he would continue to collaborate with the company on future products, but so far all that’s known for sure is that LoveFrom has been working with Ferrari and Airbnb on undisclosed projects.

