Forget the AirPods, the Jaybird Vista could be the ultimate gym true wireless earbuds

Jaybird has unveiled its new Vista true wireless earbuds that are made with fitness fanatics in mind.

The Vistas sport a distinctly gym focused design. They offer a rugged IPX7 water/sweat resistance rating, are lightweight at just 6 grams and come with a wealth of wing tip sizes to ensure they’ll stay glued to your ears no matter how energetic your workout is.

They pack a six hour quoted battery life, with the case offering up to 10 hours of extra juice. The charging case also makes use of the newer USB-C standard.

One interesting feature is the Vista’s custom mono-tech. This allows them to intelligently switch between each bud when only one is being worn. According to Jaybird CEO Jamie Parker, it’s a feature designed to let runners swap buds mid-run.

Related: Best true wireless earbuds

“Today’s athlete demands zero distractions. That’s why we set out to design the most powerful wireless headphones in the smallest and lightest form factor. The result of this obsession is Jaybird Vista – our lightest, smallest and most durable earbuds to date,” he said.

“With 32 hours of individual, single bud use, best-in-class connectivity, stereo phone calls and IPX7-rated waterproof and sweat-proof buds that fit in a stash pocket, Jaybird Vista are the essential totally wireless headphones for every athlete.”

The Vistas don’t feature an ambient sound mode, like B&O’s Beoplay E8 2.0, so runners would be best off wearing one when working out in high traffic areas regardless of battery life concerns.

Connectivity-wise they support Bluetooth 5 and JBS1 wireless technology. A Jaybird spokesman told Trusted Reviews that the tech “should make the Vista the most stable true wireless” around and let them “continue working in high signal areas that would knock competing true wireless earbuds offline”.

The Apple AirPods (2019) offer one of the stablest connections we’ve experienced with true wireless earbuds. We’ll be curious to see how it compares to the Vista. There’s no room for Bluetooth aptX support, for those after high quality sound.

Related: What is aptX?

The company claims they’ll sound better than past Jaybird sets regardless, thanks to redesigned 6mm milled drivers that are “noticeably” more distortion free than past Jaybird sets. Those that wish to tweak audio settings can adjust the EQ via the Jaybird app that’s available on Android/iOS.

The Jaybird Vista go on sale in August and you can find them in John Lewis stores for an RRP of £159.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More