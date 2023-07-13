It’s the best time of the year to buy Apple gear – if you’re a student

With back-to-uni season just around the corner, Apple has launched its annual higher education promotion.

From today until October 23, university students will be able to get a gift card of up to £130 with their new Mac or iPad. That’s on top of the year-round education discount.

Apple is also offering 20% off AppleCare+ subscriptions to protect against the thrills and spills of dorm life. There’s also the customary offers of three months Apple TV+ and Apple Music for students, with a discounted rate available thereafter.

The discount means students can get a new MacBook Air M2 15-inch for as little as £1,289, while the 13-inch model starts at £1,049. The MacBook Air M1 (2020) is £899 for students, while MacBook Pro laptops begin at £1,249. Finally the Mac mini is available for students from £539. In terms of the iPad, the iPad Air (5th Gen) starts at £609, and iPad Pro starts at £839.

Apple used to offer a free set of headphones with their student deals, but instead you’ll be getting gift cards to use how you wish. Naturally, the more you spend on a product, the higher the value of the gift card you’ll receive.

All of the products discounted for students come highly recommended following detailed tests at Trusted Reviews HQ, but the MacBook Air M1 stands out for students seeking a true ultra potable laptop with plenty of gas still left in the tank.

Of course, the MacBook Air M2 models are absolutely fabulous for productivity and combining an iPad Air with the company’s Magic Keyboard folio is a swell idea too.

You can get verified for the student discount via Unidays. Of course, we’ll keep you posted on the best Apple deals around. For instance, we’ve seen the MacBook Air M1 priced much lower than £899 in recent months.