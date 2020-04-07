Is Netflix dropping a surprise new episode of Tiger King this week?

Another installment to the Tiger King saga will arrive later this week, according to one of the show’s stars. But we’re not entirely convinced.

Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness is a Netflix-made docuseries that follows a murder-for-hire plot surrounding two big cat zoo owners.

The world seems enamoured by gay, polygamist zoo owner-slash-country music artist-slash-self-proclaimed ‘Tiger-King’ Joe Exotic right now – and who can blame us? With little else to do but binge TV, the ex-presidential candidate has fast become the hot topic of discussion at the dinner table and the story isn’t over yet, according to current GW zoo-owner Jeff Lowe.

In a short video shared by Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner, Lowe claims that there is one more episode in store for Tiger King fans.

“Netflix is adding one more episode [that] will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow”, says Lowe in the clip, which was posted at the weekend.

The series is currently seven episodes long. At more or less 45 minutes an episode, an eighth episode would bring the series up to around six hours in total. That’s a solid evening of twists, turns and some very hungry cats.

It’s probably best to take Lowe’s words with a pinch of salt. Not only does the tiger enthusiast have a reputation for bending the truth, but the video is also watermarked from Cameo – a website that invites users to pay for personalised video messages from their favourite celebrities.

On top of this, it seems unlikely that Netflix would have sent a film crew to Lowe’s home on Sunday, considering the warnings surrounding the current coronavirus outbreak.

If you haven’t caught up with Tiger King yet, it’s definitely one worth checking out.

