With cinemas closing across the UK and movie studios postponing production on 2020’s biggest releases, it can be tough to stay social and entertained right now.

Luckily, there’s a browser extension that could solve both of these issues – at least while we’re stuck indoors. Netflix Party is an extension that lets you watch your favourite shows and movies with friends and family without leaving the house.

The extension – which is exclusive to Google Chrome – allows users to host long distance movie nights and TV watch parties without arranging to meet up in person.

The tool synchronises video playback across multiple devices, allowing party participants to watch, play and pause in HD all from the comfort of their own homes.

There’s also a group chat feature so you can chat about the movie with screenshots, emojis and GIFs as well as coordinate loo breaks and snack runs as you watch.

You can download the Netflix Party extension for free now by visiting its website, clicking ‘Install Netflix Party’ and then ‘Add to Chrome’.

Once installed, all you need to do is log in to Netflix, choose a show or movie and press play. Then click on the red ‘NP’ icon at the top of your browser and select ‘Start Party’ to create a watch party. Share the URL with your friends to get everyone in on the fun.

If you’re invited to join a party, you’ll also need to have the Netflix Party extension installed. Click on the URL the host shares with you to be redirected to the Netflix website. Then, click on the ‘NP’ button in your browser to join the party.

Netflix Party isn’t the only company hoping to save you from boredom while you’re stuck at home. Sky is adding new movies to the Sky Store as they premiere to keep you from having to visit the cinema to stay up to date on the latest releases.

