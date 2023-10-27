Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV in the UK? El Clasico stream info

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Arguably the biggest club game in world football takes place this weekend as Real take on Barca in El Clasico. However, is it available live on UK TV?

It’s the first La Liga El Clasico of the season as Real Madrid travel to Barcelona’s temporary home of the Olympic Stadium.

The historic rivals come together with Real in second and Barca in third in La Liga, both sitting slightly back of the surprise early leaders Girona.

It’s a big deal for England’s Jude Bellingham who will be making its El Clasico debut following a barnstorming start to his Real Madrid career.

Both teams are fresh from Champions League wins in midweek with Real overcoming Braga, while Barca beat off a gallant challenge from Shakhtar Donetsk. It’s all shaping up to be a classic Clasico, but can you even watch it on television in the UK?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks-off at 3:15pm UK time on Saturday October 28. That’s 4:15pm local time. The game will be played at the Barcelona Olympic Stadium in Catalonia, which is where Barca plays its home games during the ongoing renovations of the Nou Camp.

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid live on TV in the UK?

The short answer is no. Despite Viaplay, ITV Sport, and LALIGA TV sharing the coverage in the UK, not one of them can show the game live.

It’s all down to the Saturday afternoon blackout that prevents games kicking off between 2:45pm and 5:15pm being aired live in the UK. The idea is to prevent football attendances farther down the pyramid being harmed by having big games on the telly.

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV at all?

Yes. As soon as the clock ticks around to 5:15pm on Saturday October 27, the game will be live on the Viaplay streaming service; specifically the Viaplay Sports 2 channel.

You can sign up to Viaplay for £14.99 a month, if you want to watch La Liga. You can also sign up via your TV provider or via Prime Video channels.

All of the sign up information is here.

