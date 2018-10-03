The BBC has just added a much-needed new feature to the iPlayer app for both Android and iOS users. The BBC iPlayer app will now notify you when a programme you’ve downloaded is about to expire.

The notifications have been dubbed “last chance” alerts, and they solve a very annoying problem. However, it isn’t yet clear whether or not the app will send you multiple notifications for the same show if you ignore the first alert.

“Downloads are a great way to watch on the move, when commuting, or while you’re abroad, but it can be very frustrating if you forget that a download is about to expire and only realise once it’s too late,” said Dan Taylor-Watt, the head of BBC iPlayer.

“We’re reinventing BBC iPlayer for a new generation, with more personalised features, more box sets and UHD HDR content.

“We hope these new ‘last chance’ notifications will add to this, improving people’s experience of using the app and help to ensure that no-one misses out on watching their favourite BBC shows.”

An apparent BBC plan to help iPlayer “leap ahead” of rival streaming services like Netflix and YouTube emerged last month. “In the global market, against well-resourced competitors, we have to concentrate on a smaller number of services that deliver our best content online,” BBC director general Tony Hall reportedly told BBC staff.

The BBC is believed to be planning to kill off the BBC Earth and BBC Arts sections of its site, and will instead focus on improving iPlayer, news, music and spoken word, weather, sport, children’s content, BBC Bitesize and the BBC home page.

The Beeb recently solved the issue of lag on football live streams on iPlayer too, but the fix isn’t yet ready to be pushed to the public.

