iPlayer blow for Mac and PC users as downloads app shutters

PC and Mac users will no longer be able to download programming to watch on Mac and PC within a month.

The publicly-funded corporation pulled new downloads of the BBC iPlayer Downloads app for Mac and PC on February 2.

Get a third off the Amazon QLED Fire TV Save £250 on the 55-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV and upgrade your home entertainment for less. Amazon

Was £749.99

Now £499.99 View Deal

Those who already have the app on their laptops or desktops will be able to continue downloading content until March 11. On April 8 the app will be permanently closed.

Those who want to continue downloading iPlayer content for offline viewing will have to download via the mobile app for smartphones and tablets.

The Beeb said the changes are being made because the cost of upkeep doesn’t justify the number of people still using the feature. Even so, it’ll be a blow to those users who liked to download content to watch on a laptop while travelling.

“We have made the difficult decision to close the BBC iPlayer Downloads application for PC and Mac, due to the low number of people using it and the cost required to keep it going,” the Beeb said on an iPlayer support page.

“This does not affect downloads on the BBC iPlayer mobile or tablet apps, and viewers can continue to stream programmes on BBC iPlayer on their PCs and Macs.”

While the vast majority of users do prefer a tablet or smartphone to watch offline content via the iPlayer, the loss of the functionality goes to show how tight funds currently are at the Beeb.

Will you miss the iPlayer Downloads app on Mac and PC? Let us know @trustedreviews on X.