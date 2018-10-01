iPhone XS users say they’re struggling to charge their new phones

Some iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users say they’re experiencing issues with charging their new handsets.

More specifically, users are saying that the new phones fail to start charging when a Lightning cable is plugged in, unless they also switch their screen on (via MacRumors).

And the issue appears to be even worse for an unlucky few. For them, switching their screen on isn’t enough − they also need to unlock their phone in order to make it charge.

Furthermore, some people say their phone only starts charging when they do all of the above, and also remove and replace the Lightning cable.

It isn’t clear how widespread the problem is, but it’s been flagged up on multiple platforms, including Reddit, Twitter (the hashtag ‘#ChargeGate’ is getting some traction) and Apple’s own support forums.

However, Trusted Reviews hasn’t experienced any such issues with either the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.

Apple is yet to issue an official response, but there’s speculation that the problem is related to USB Restricted Mode, a bit of functionality Apple introduced a little while back, with iOS 11.

“Starting with iOS 11.4.1, if you use USB accessories with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, or if you connect your device to a Mac or PC, you might need to unlock your device for it to recognize and use the accessory. Your accessory then remains connected, even if your device is subsequently locked,” Apple explains.

“If you don’t first unlock your password-protected iOS device—or you haven’t unlocked and connected it to a USB accessory within the past hour—your iOS device won’t communicate with the accessory or computer, and in some cases, it might not charge. You might also see an alert asking you to unlock your device to use accessories.”

However, the company adds: “Your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch charges as usual when it’s connected to a USB power adapter.”

Have you been having any trouble charging your new iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max?