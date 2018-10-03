Apple is quietly addressing iPhone XS and XS Max LTE complaints

Apple is reportedly contacting early iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max adopters over issues with LTE connectivity on the brand new handsets.

One iPhone XS Max owner took to Twitter to say Apple had reached out with a view to diagnosing issues he’d experienced with his LTE reception. Apple told the user it was part of a wider outreach to those suffering from signal issues.

Apple asked the user questions and requested the permission to install a baseband logger in order to track his connection to nearby cellular towers.

Devin Meredith wrote on Twitter: “Apple just reached out to me to see if I could answer some questions about my XS Max reception issues. They’re doing an outreach to some affected users and are asking to install a baseband logger to track my connection to the tower.”

Despite a number of complaints about LTE service and signal, since the iPhone XS and its larger sibling launched on September 17, Apple is yet to formally acknowledge the issues via the usual channels.

Some iPhone users have complained their reception is poorer than on previous-generation models like the iPhone X and iPhone 8. The problems are far from universal though, with some users seeing real improvements in mobile data performance thanks to the support for Gigabit LTE on the brand new models.

The cause of the issue is still unknown. It’s possible this could be easily resolved with update to device firmware or carrier settings. Apple Insider is told by an anonymous Apple source that a “limited data collection effort” in order to get the issue sorted.

If Apple is able to identify a prognosis, we could see an update dealing with the issue in iOS 12.1, which is also set to include a fix for a Lightning charging problem.

Are you experiencing poor LTE performance from your iPhone XS compared with your previous iPhone? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.