Apple TV Plus went live on November 1, and one of the best things about it is that anyone who buys an iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac after September 10, 2019, gets it free for 12 months, as long as the device was purchased from Apple or an Apple-authorised reseller, and is capable of running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS.

However, it appears that there are some gremlins in the system, and they’re making some people extremely happy. Others, not so much.

For instance, some seemingly very lucky iPhone users have claimed that they’ve been given the option to redeem the offer despite not actually being eligible for it:

It isn’t clear why this has apparently happened, but as you can imagine, people have been happy to take advantage of the alleged error.

Other, much less fortunate Apple customers have said that they’re struggling to claim their 12-month free subscription, despite having purchased a new and eligible device after September 10. Like this guy:

Some of these people said they’ve managed to fix the issue by deleting the Apple TV app from their device, and then reinstalling it. Others, like this Reddit user, have had joy by getting in touch with Apple Support (via MacRumors).

Rather than fixing the issue, Apple Support will apparently send you a unique one-year offer code for you to redeem in the iTunes or App Store instead, though, of course, you’ll first need to prove that you’re eligible for the year of free Apple TV Plus access.

Some of the details you’ll need to provide are: your macOS or iOS version, proof of purchase, date of purchase, and the exact location and name of the store from which you bought your Apple device.

Follow this link to contact Apple Support.

